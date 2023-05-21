Cup of Joy Café

917 S. Halleck St.

DeMotte

219-869-8638

“We truly love what we get to do every day, and we are proud of the mission behind the roaster we use,” says Crystal VanNieulande, owner of Cup of Joy Café.

VanNieulande sources from Rescue Coffee Roasters, an organic and fair trade coffee company out of Elkhart, Ind., with the mission of helping those who have life-controlling addictions.

“Every cup we sell supports recovery,” says VanNieulande.

Popular menu items include specialty lattes, which VanNieulande says frequently change as their customers like to try something new.

“Our cold brew is super yummy, and our Butterfly lemonade is a favorite also,” she continues. “We have some great tea flavors too, both hot and cold. Another thing our customers like is when we bring new products into our shop from other local businesses. They can try new things and still get their favorite drinks.”

That might include bouquets from Collier Row Cottage Flower Farm, art work by local artisans and baked goods from Cakes & Cups and Desserts by Juliette.

“But most importantly,” says VanNieulande, “we have the best customers.”

Cup of Joy also won Best Coffee.

SECOND PLACE

Sip Coffee House

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Old Dog Coffee House

220 E. Commercial Ave.

Lowell

219-690-3065