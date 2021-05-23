 Skip to main content
Best Coffee House
Best Coffee House

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Best Coffee House

Grindhouse Cafe opened a Whiting location last year.

Grindhouse Cafe

146 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-595-5678

1600 119th St.

Whiting

219-655-5547

grindhouse.cafe

In a very rough year for the restaurant industry, Grindhouse Cafe defied the odds and opened a second location of their popular coffee house. In June 2020, a cafe opened in a vintage downtown Whiting building with beautiful exposed brick that  carries that cool Grindhouse vibe.

“Griffith is bright, vibrant and fun. Kate and I built the Griffith location ourselves. We learned how to hang drywall, frame walls, lay flooring and more. It has a much more DIY vibe than Whiting, because we literally did it ourselves,” said Gabe Mauch, who started the business with sister Kate Mauch in their hometown. “We have a lot of Mod Podged pictures of bands and nerd stuff all over the counter and our half wall. It's got four different colored walls. It's a party.

"Whiting, however, has the same feel, but more laid back. One of the best features in Whiting is our mural of shapes and colors done on some of our walls by local artists Jen Maguire and Rachel Garastik. They both feel like Grindhouse in different ways.”

The coffee houses represent the siblings’ passion for good quality products paired with kindness, said Mauch. “My business motto is simple. ‘Be nice to people. Make things that taste good. Hope they come back.’ We really care about our community and we're passionate about what we do.”

Grinhouse carries local coffees and has a unique line of drinks and a varied selection of breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

SECOND PLACE

Sip Coffee House

11 N. Court St.

Crown Point

219-662-9165

2815 Jewett Ave.

Highland

219-595-0314

13133 E. Lake Shore Drive

Cedar Lake

219-401-8170

sipcoffeehouse.com

THIRD PLACE

Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters

924 S. Court St.

Crown Point

219-323-3530

steamwhistlecoffee.com

