Best Coffee House

Grindhouse Cafe
Griffith
Whiting
In a very rough year for the restaurant industry, Grindhouse Cafe defied the odds and opened a second location of their popular coffee house. In June 2020, a cafe opened in a vintage downtown Whiting building with beautiful exposed brick that carries that cool Grindhouse vibe.
“Griffith is bright, vibrant and fun. Kate and I built the Griffith location ourselves. We learned how to hang drywall, frame walls, lay flooring and more. It has a much more DIY vibe than Whiting, because we literally did it ourselves,” said Gabe Mauch, who started the business with sister Kate Mauch in their hometown. “We have a lot of Mod Podged pictures of bands and nerd stuff all over the counter and our half wall. It's got four different colored walls. It's a party.
"Whiting, however, has the same feel, but more laid back. One of the best features in Whiting is our mural of shapes and colors done on some of our walls by local artists Jen Maguire and Rachel Garastik. They both feel like Grindhouse in different ways.”
The coffee houses represent the siblings’ passion for good quality products paired with kindness, said Mauch. “My business motto is simple. ‘Be nice to people. Make things that taste good. Hope they come back.’ We really care about our community and we're passionate about what we do.”
Grinhouse carries local coffees and has a unique line of drinks and a varied selection of breakfast and lunch sandwiches.
SECOND PLACE
Sip Coffee House
Crown Point
Highland
Cedar Lake
THIRD PLACE
Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters
Crown Point
