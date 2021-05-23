Best Coffee House

Grindhouse Cafe

146 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-595-5678

1600 119th St.

Whiting

219-655-5547

grindhouse.cafe

In a very rough year for the restaurant industry, Grindhouse Cafe defied the odds and opened a second location of their popular coffee house. In June 2020, a cafe opened in a vintage downtown Whiting building with beautiful exposed brick that carries that cool Grindhouse vibe.

“Griffith is bright, vibrant and fun. Kate and I built the Griffith location ourselves. We learned how to hang drywall, frame walls, lay flooring and more. It has a much more DIY vibe than Whiting, because we literally did it ourselves,” said Gabe Mauch, who started the business with sister Kate Mauch in their hometown. “We have a lot of Mod Podged pictures of bands and nerd stuff all over the counter and our half wall. It's got four different colored walls. It's a party.