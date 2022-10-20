 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Coffee Shop

Pekoe & Bean

 Provided
Pekoe & Bean

Pekoe & Bean

17028 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-263-0098

pekoebean.com

While many coffee drinkers have become accustomed to the grab-and-go speed and convenience of getting their morning cup of joe and getting on with their day, Audrey Maher was looking to offer a much different vibe with Pekoe & Bean.

Inauspiciously opening just eight weeks before the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Maher’s shop, which is also a tea room, a cozy art gallery and a private party space, drew a quick following via some good word of mouth that helped the shop thrive in tough times. She credits her great staff and her loyal customers for Pekoe & Bean’s success, as well as the simple notion that maybe not everybody wants to get in and out with their coffee.

“This is a place for people to come in, spend some time and experience a small local community business that really cares,” she says.

SECOND PLACE

Gost Coffee Roasters

1333 S. Schoolhouse Road, Suite 332

New Lenox

708-840-3999

gostcoffee.com

THIRD PLACE

Blissful Banana Café

15447 S. 94th Ave.

Orland Park

708-349-9600

blissfulbanana.com

