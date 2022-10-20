Best Coffee Shop

Pekoe & Bean
17028 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-263-0098
While many coffee drinkers have become accustomed to the grab-and-go speed and convenience of getting their morning cup of joe and getting on with their day, Audrey Maher was looking to offer a much different vibe with Pekoe & Bean.
Inauspiciously opening just eight weeks before the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Maher’s shop, which is also a tea room, a cozy art gallery and a private party space, drew a quick following via some good word of mouth that helped the shop thrive in tough times. She credits her great staff and her loyal customers for Pekoe & Bean’s success, as well as the simple notion that maybe not everybody wants to get in and out with their coffee.
People are also reading…
“This is a place for people to come in, spend some time and experience a small local community business that really cares,” she says.
SECOND PLACE
Gost Coffee Roasters
1333 S. Schoolhouse Road, Suite 332
New Lenox
708-840-3999
THIRD PLACE
Blissful Banana Café
15447 S. 94th Ave.
Orland Park
708-349-9600