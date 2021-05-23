Best Coffee

Grindhouse Cafe
146 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-595-5678
1600 119th St.
Whiting
219-655-5547
grindhouse.cafe
Gabe Mauch said it's a passion for great products that landed Grindhouse Cafe in the top spot in the coffee category. He and sister, Kate, opened the Griffith coffee shop and cafe in 2012, adding a second location in Whiting in 2020.
“Our coffees come from really great roasters. We almost exclusively use Northwest Indiana and Chicago roasters — Metropolis, Dark Matter, Smugglers, Botz, Dagger Mountain, Smalltown and others,” he said. “We take great care in preparing drinks and food. Our dining room (it’ll be open again some day) is a welcoming place where anyone can feel comfortable.”
They also have a knack for offering beverages you won’t find anywhere else. “Some of the more unique drink specials include a tea latte with a Dr Pepper reduction syrup, a double-oaked sea salt latte, espresso spiked root beer, an orange curry latte and a marshmallow smoke mocha” said Mauch. “We are constantly innovating and trying to keep releasing fun new options.”
In the non-coffee beverage category, Mauch said that most popular drink is a summer special called the “Cactor,” a desert pear frozen lemonade. “People go nuts over it,” he said. “It's a bright pinkish-purple slushie that we make to order, and it's definitely become something that we're known for. It's usually only available from mid-April to mid-September, and people are really bummed when it leaves for the year.”
