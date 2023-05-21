The Gold Depot

Multiple Locations

With a knowledgeable staff and honest service, The Gold Depot has been growing since it opened in 2018.

“We have a specialist that specializes in every aspect from U.S. coins, foreign coins, silver and gold bullion, currency, jewelry, diamonds, scrap gold and silver, sports cards and tons more,” says Rich Tomei, president of The Gold Depot.

Employees use state-of-the-art tools, and they treat every customer with integrity .

“Customers come to us because they know they will get the best deal whather buying or selling,” Tomei says. “Customers will know the value of what they have, and we will offer top dollar every time.”

He attributes the company's success to the support of customers.

“Thank you all of you,” Tomei says. “We have grown so much in the last five years, and we are so grateful to be able to earn and keep your business over the years.”

SECOND PLACE

Hodson John Professional Numismatist

1650 45th St., Suite G

Munster

219-924-3555

THIRD PLACE

Albert’s Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700