Best Coin Shop

The Gold Depot

516 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-226-4073

2051 W. Glen Park Ave.

Griffith

219-513-6370

At The Gold Depot, they live by a golden rule for their customers.

“We treat every customer like family, whether they are buying or selling,” said Rich Tomei, president of The Gold Depot.

The family owned and operated business formed in 2018 in Crown Point and has since opened a second location in Griffith.

Customer satisfaction reigns at both.

“Our services have been given the highest of reviews and recommendations by our customers,” Tomei said. “We believe in honesty and integrity at all times.”

He said The Gold Depot has a large customer base in Indiana and throughout the country, and he is grateful for their support.