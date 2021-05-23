 Skip to main content
Best Coin Shop
Best Coin Shop

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Coin Shop

Josh Seydel, left, and Rich Tomei at the Gold Depot in Crown Point

The Gold Depot

516 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-226-4073

2051 W. Glen Park Ave.

Griffith

219-513-6370

www.thegolddepotstore.com

At The Gold Depot, they live by a golden rule for their customers.

“We treat every customer like family, whether they are buying or selling,” said Rich Tomei, president of The Gold Depot.

The family owned and operated business formed in 2018 in Crown Point and has since opened a second location in Griffith.

Customer satisfaction reigns at both.

“Our services have been given the highest of reviews and recommendations by our customers,” Tomei said. “We believe in honesty and integrity at all times.”

He said The Gold Depot has a large customer base in Indiana and throughout the country, and he is grateful for their support.

“Without them we would be nothing, we owe it all to our customers,” Tomei said. “Thank you all so very much.”

SECOND PLACE

Albert's Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700

www.albertsjewelers.com

THIRD PLACE

Knight Coin

237 Main St.

Hobart

219-942-4341

www.knightcoin.com

