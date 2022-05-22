Best Coin Shop

The Gold Depot

530 N Main St.

Crown Point

219-226-4073

2051 W. Glenpark Ave.

Griffith

219-513-6370

Rich Tomei said running a great coin shop depends on being honest and maintaining integrity through each transaction.

At The Gold Depot, Tomei runs a business specializing in buying and selling coins, currency, gold, silver, jewelry and more.

Tomei said one practice that sets The Gold Depot apart from other shops is its upfront pricing.

The folks at The Gold Depot work with fair market value, Tomei said, telling customers what the actual value of an item is and then what The Gold Depot is willing to offer for it.

Silver dollars are a “personal preference” of Tomei’s, with some in his collection dating to the 1700s.

To better serve customers, The Gold Depot’s main showroom in Crown Point has grown to 3,500 square feet from about 1,200, and it has added a Griffith location.

SECOND PLACE

Albert’s Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700

THIRD PLACE

Hodson Coins

1650 45th Ave., Suite G

Munster

219-924-3555

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0