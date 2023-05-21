Indiana University Northwest

3400 Broadway

Gary

888-968-7486

One of seven Indiana University campuses, Indiana University Northwest is home to thousands of traditional and nontraditional undergraduate and graduate students.

Sudent success is IU Northwest’s top priority. With more than 70 degree programs, 60 clubs and organizations, seven National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics teams and more, there’s something for everyone.

Recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution by the Department of Education, IU Northwest has received millions of dollars in grants to expand and enhance its academic offerings, improve the quality of the educational experience and increase access to programs and services for all.

IU Northwest’s affordable education, diverse student population, small class sizes with award-winning professors and real-world experiences encourages and enables students to better themselves and their communities.

“At IU Northwest, we want our students not just to excel in their studies, but make real, lasting impact in the world,” Chancellor Ken Iwama says. “We are continuing to leverage the vast intellectual and creative power of our School of the Arts, College of Arts and Sciences, School of Business, College of Health and Human Services and School of Education to position ourselves as an anchor institution in Northwest Indiana and lead the way in realizing the Region’s future potential in student success and opportunity, transformative research and creativity, and service to our state and beyond.”

Indiana University Northwest also won Best Adult Educational Institution.

SECOND PLACE

Purdue University Northwest

2200 169th St.

Hammond

1401 S. U.S. Hwy. 421

Westville

855-608-4600

THIRD PLACE

South Suburban College

15800 State St.

South Holland

708-596-2000