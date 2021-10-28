Best College/University

Loyola University Chicago

1032 W. Sheridan Road

Chicago

773-274-3000

Loyola University Chicago is preparing students for success.

Students are learning from experienced and knowledgeable faculty. According the university’s website, 92% of faculty have the highest degree in their field.

Within three months of graduating from undergraduate studies, 98% of Loyola students have gained employment or are in graduate school, the university reported.

In addition to its excellence in education, Loyola is committed to giving back.