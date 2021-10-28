 Skip to main content
Best College/University

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Education series

Loyola University Chicago

1032 W. Sheridan Road

Chicago

773-274-3000

www.luc.edu

Loyola University Chicago is preparing students for success.

Students are learning from experienced and knowledgeable faculty. According the university’s website, 92% of faculty have the highest degree in their field.

Within three months of graduating from undergraduate studies, 98% of Loyola students have gained employment or are in graduate school, the university reported.

In addition to its excellence in education, Loyola is committed to giving back.

“Our Loyola community isn’t afraid to get its hands dirty cleaning up neighborhood parks and gardens — or use its expertise to mentor girls interested in STEM programs,” according to the university’s website. “They research local food deserts and volunteer with our student-run farmers market to make healthy food more accessible. Here, we don't talk about making the world a better place — we get to work.”

SECOND PLACE

Joliet Junior College

1215 Houbolt Road

Joliet

815-729-9020

www.jjc.edu

THIRD PLACE

Moraine Valley Community College

9000 W. College Pkwy.

Palos Hills

708-974-4300

www.morainevalley.edu

