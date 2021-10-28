Best College/University

Loyola University Chicago
1032 W. Sheridan Road
Chicago
773-274-3000
Loyola University Chicago is preparing students for success.
Students are learning from experienced and knowledgeable faculty. According the university’s website, 92% of faculty have the highest degree in their field.
Within three months of graduating from undergraduate studies, 98% of Loyola students have gained employment or are in graduate school, the university reported.
In addition to its excellence in education, Loyola is committed to giving back.
“Our Loyola community isn’t afraid to get its hands dirty cleaning up neighborhood parks and gardens — or use its expertise to mentor girls interested in STEM programs,” according to the university’s website. “They research local food deserts and volunteer with our student-run farmers market to make healthy food more accessible. Here, we don't talk about making the world a better place — we get to work.”
SECOND PLACE
Joliet Junior College
1215 Houbolt Road
Joliet
815-729-9020
THIRD PLACE
Moraine Valley Community College
9000 W. College Pkwy.
Palos Hills
708-974-4300