Best College/University

Purdue University Northwest
2200 169th St.
Hammond
1401 S. U.S.Hwy. 421
Westville
855-608-4600
Diverse, hardworking and innovative, Purdue University Northwest is where academic excellence meets real-world experience. Students are at the center of everything they do at PNW. Small class sizes let students really get to know their professors.
Hands-on, applied-learning opportunities help students graduate ready for the workforce.
“We offer a dynamic community with a wide range of resources to support and connect students, including robust academic advising, tutoring and writing centers, a career center to help find internships and jobs, mental health counseling services, and more than 80 student organizations,” said Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor for Marketing and Communications. “PNW is a premier metropolitan university serving the greater Northwest Indiana region as a hub for applied research and more than 70 areas of study, from the undergraduate level up to and including doctoral programs.”
Purdue Northwest also was voted Best Adult Educational Institution.
SECOND PLACE
Indiana University Northwest
3400 Broadway
Gary
888-968-7486
THIRD PLACE
South Suburban College
15800 S. State St.
South Holland
708-596-2000