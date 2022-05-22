Best College/University

Purdue University Northwest

Diverse, hardworking and innovative, Purdue University Northwest is where academic excellence meets real-world experience. Students are at the center of everything they do at PNW. Small class sizes let students really get to know their professors.

“We offer a dynamic community with a wide range of resources to support and connect students, including robust academic advising, tutoring and writing centers, a career center to help find internships and jobs, mental health counseling services, and more than 80 student organizations,” said Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor for Marketing and Communications. “PNW is a premier metropolitan university serving the greater Northwest Indiana region as a hub for applied research and more than 70 areas of study, from the undergraduate level up to and including doctoral programs.”