Best College/University

Loyola University Chicago

1032 Sheridan Road

Chicago

773-274-3000

Loyola is on the Far North Side of Chicago, yet south suburban voters deemed it to be the best college.

It was founded in 1870 and has close to 17,500 students spread over three campuses in the Chicago area and one in Rome.

"From the moment you step foot on our campus, we make an impression — from the lakefront property, to our nationally ranked degree programs and Jesuit mission,” said Matt McDermott, the school’s associate director of external communications.

He added that the university features 15 schools, colleges and institutes. It has been ranked as a top national university by U.S. News & World Report.

“Our faculty, staff, and students come from all faiths and backgrounds, but together, we strive toward the same goal of being men and women for and with others,” McDermott said. “As a Jesuit university, our students receive an education that stresses the importance of knowledge, curiosity, global perspectives, and care for the whole person.”

SECOND PLACE

Moraine Valley Community College

9000 W. College Pkwy.

Palos Hills

708-974-4300

THIRD PLACE

South Suburban College

15800 S. State St.

South Holland

708-596-2000