Best College/University

Loyola University Chicago
1032 Sheridan Road
Chicago
773-274-3000
Loyola is on the Far North Side of Chicago, yet south suburban voters deemed it to be the best college.
It was founded in 1870 and has close to 17,500 students spread over three campuses in the Chicago area and one in Rome.
"From the moment you step foot on our campus, we make an impression — from the lakefront property, to our nationally ranked degree programs and Jesuit mission,” said Matt McDermott, the school’s associate director of external communications.
He added that the university features 15 schools, colleges and institutes. It has been ranked as a top national university by U.S. News & World Report.
“Our faculty, staff, and students come from all faiths and backgrounds, but together, we strive toward the same goal of being men and women for and with others,” McDermott said. “As a Jesuit university, our students receive an education that stresses the importance of knowledge, curiosity, global perspectives, and care for the whole person.”
SECOND PLACE
Moraine Valley Community College
9000 W. College Pkwy.
Palos Hills
708-974-4300
THIRD PLACE
South Suburban College
15800 S. State St.
South Holland
708-596-2000