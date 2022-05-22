Best Concrete Repair

Grisolia's Concrete Work

1434 Calumet Ave.

Whiting

219-659-4127

Bernie Grisolia continues the family legacy started by his father, Giovanni, who, after emigrating from Italy in 1972, founded Grisolia’s Concrete.

The company is truly a family affair with Grisolia’s mother, Nancy; sister, Lora; and brother, John, all working together to provide the best finished products for their customers.

“We’re part of the community, and we give back to the community,” said Grisolia, who also is a Hammond firefighter and volunteers in numerous civic organizations.

Grisolia was 7 when he started helping his father in the business, and he learned the importance of a job well done. That’s a lesson Grisolia has never forgotten.

SECOND PLACE

Correct Concrete Raising

3203 Summit Way

Dyer

219-276-0839

THIRD PLACE

Ozinga Bros. Inc.

Multiple locations

219-949-9812

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0