Best Concrete Repair

Grisolia's Concrete Work
1434 Calumet Ave.
Whiting
219-659-4127
Bernie Grisolia continues the family legacy started by his father, Giovanni, who, after emigrating from Italy in 1972, founded Grisolia’s Concrete.
The company is truly a family affair with Grisolia’s mother, Nancy; sister, Lora; and brother, John, all working together to provide the best finished products for their customers.
“We’re part of the community, and we give back to the community,” said Grisolia, who also is a Hammond firefighter and volunteers in numerous civic organizations.
Grisolia was 7 when he started helping his father in the business, and he learned the importance of a job well done. That’s a lesson Grisolia has never forgotten.
SECOND PLACE
People are also reading…
Correct Concrete Raising
3203 Summit Way
Dyer
219-276-0839
THIRD PLACE
Ozinga Bros. Inc.
Multiple locations
219-949-9812