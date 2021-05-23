Best Concrete Repair

Grisolia's Concrete Work

Bernie Grisolia grew up around concrete, following in the footsteps of his father, Giovanni, who founded Grisolia’s Concrete Work upon immigrating to the United States from Italy in 1972. These days, his mother, Nancy, sister, Lora, and brother, John, all pitch in for the family business, helping with everything from appointments to scheduling to payroll as the business continues to grow. It’s that sense of history and family pride that Grisolia tries to bring to every job.

“My passion to do beautiful work and my passion to keep the family business performing to the highest level of craftsmanship separate us from the rest,” says Grisolia, who is also a Hammond firefighter. “And I owe it all to my father. He raised me to be the top concrete finisher around this Region, and I am truly honored to be able to continue to do this work.”