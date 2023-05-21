Grisolia's Concrete Work

1434 Calumet Ave.

Whiting

219-659-4127

Bernie Grisolia likes to “deal true from the heart.” And he believes this approach has served his business, Grisolia’s Concrete Work, very well over the years.

Grisolia’s has been operating in Northwest Indiana since 1972, when Bernie’s father, Giovanni, founded the company. Grisolia tries to run the business with the same diligent work ethic as his father. “I give a lot of credit to my father,” says Grisolia. “He always wanted to keep the neighborhood happy.”

Good customer service is “the best advertisement anyone can have,” he adds. Along with a commitment to professionalism, Grisolia believes this is why his clients keep coming back.

“Our employees are respectful, and we respect everybody's property, including the neighbors'.”

“We have clients that have been with us over 20 years,” he says. “It really means a lot.”

Grisolia is also a firefighter in Hammond and he says there are similarities between the two professions. "They both involve looking to help people in any situation.”

SECOND PLACE

Brown & Sons Concrete and Excavation

8919 Clay St.

Merrillville

219-689-0007

THIRD PLACE

Ozinga Bros.

Multiple locations

219-949-9800