Best Consignment/Thrift Store

The Bridge Thrift Store
15555 S. 71st Court
Orland Park
708-532-0500
Priscilla Steinmetz, founder and director of The Bridge Teen Center and Thrift Store has an idea why the venerable Orland Park institution has been embraced by the community. “Our team works hard at creating a unique thrifting experience,” says Steinmetz. “We strive to keep the store organized, curate interesting and inviting displays, and keep a steady flow of reasonably priced and high quality merchandise.”
The thrift store has been open for decades but The Bridge group took it over from a different charity in 2016. Since then, Steinmetz and her team have updated its look and operations creating a unique thrifting experience for its guests. From the moment a guest walks in the front door, it doesn't take long to realize this isn't your prototypical thrift store,” says Steinmetz.
People are also reading…
The store’s mission isn’t just to provide a great thrifting experience, though. Since taking the store over, The Bridge has generated millions of dollars in support of the free afterschool programs at The Bridge Teen Center and has started the"Thriftastic" job readiness training program.
The Bridge Thrift Store also was voted Best Antiques and Best Boutique/Gift Shop.
SECOND PLACE
Evilena's Red Dresser
20887 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-464-2668
THIRD PLACE
Resale For Rescues
11134 Front St.
Mokena
708-995-7184