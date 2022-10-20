Best Consignment/Thrift Store

The Bridge Thrift Store

15555 S. 71st Court

Orland Park

708-532-0500

Priscilla Steinmetz, founder and director of The Bridge Teen Center and Thrift Store has an idea why the venerable Orland Park institution has been embraced by the community. “Our team works hard at creating a unique thrifting experience,” says Steinmetz. “We strive to keep the store organized, curate interesting and inviting displays, and keep a steady flow of reasonably priced and high quality merchandise.”

The thrift store has been open for decades but The Bridge group took it over from a different charity in 2016. Since then, Steinmetz and her team have updated its look and operations creating a unique thrifting experience for its guests. From the moment a guest walks in the front door, it doesn't take long to realize this isn't your prototypical thrift store,” says Steinmetz.

The store’s mission isn’t just to provide a great thrifting experience, though. Since taking the store over, The Bridge has generated millions of dollars in support of the free afterschool programs at The Bridge Teen Center and has started the"Thriftastic" job readiness training program.

The Bridge Thrift Store also was voted Best Antiques and Best Boutique/Gift Shop.

SECOND PLACE

Evilena's Red Dresser

20887 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-2668

THIRD PLACE

Resale For Rescues

11134 Front St.

Mokena

708-995-7184