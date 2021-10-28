The Bridge Thrift Store

15605 S. 71st Court

Orland Park

708-532-0500

Here is a double-winner in the Best Consignment/Thrift Store and Best Antiques categories.

Store manager Jason Marion said what while the thrift store is a separate entity from the Bridge Teen Center, all of the profits go to that group. The Center opened in Orland Park in 2010, and officials say they have served more than 10,000 teens from 128 Southland and Northwest Indiana communities over the years.

The store provides 30% of the center’s operating budget.

Marion, who has been at the shop for six years, credits the charitable cause as to why customers love the thrift shop.

“The No. 1 reason is that the proceeds go to the Bridge Teen Center and our student center right in their own back yard,” he said. “Donations we receive are higher-end because people want to support that mission.

“We also take care with how we display things, and we are honored that people want to support us.”