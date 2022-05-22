Best Cosmetic Surgery Center

Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery

Dr. Bethany Cataldi

2203 45th St., Suite B

Highland

219-836-4820

Dr. Bethany Cataldi has built a cosmetic surgery practice that focuses solely on the head and neck, enabling her to better assess the facial anatomy and structure of patients to achieve the most natural looking results, whether through surgery, other aesthetic rejuvenation such as dermal fillers (e.g., Botox, Juvéderm, etc.) or facial peels. But this isn’t the only facet of the practice that distinguishes it from other cosmetic surgery centers in the area.

“As the only female facial plastic surgeon in the Region who has undergone extensive training specializing exclusively in facial plastic surgical procedures — along with my training as an ear, nose and throat surgeon — I feel that I am especially in tune with the issues of beauty and aesthetics my patients are considering, from a decidedly female perspective,” she explains.

And getting a thorough understanding of those issues is something that Cataldi takes very seriously. She knows that every patient is different, and that evaluating each patient’s expectations is essential for realizing ideal results through cosmetic procedures.

“One of the cornerstones of my practice is the importance of listening closely to my patients and being open and honest with them about enhancing their appearance,” she says. “Cosmetic surgery is a journey that we will take together, which is why I always try to put my patients at ease and engage them in one-on-one discussions to learn as much as I can about them. My goal is to help them meet their expectations by improving their self-image — a process that can, in turn, be a catalyst for improving other areas of their lives.”

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Gustavo Galante

322 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 103

Schererville

219-322-3131

THIRD PLACE

Franciscan Physician Network

761 45th Ave., Suite 116

Munster

219-924-3090

