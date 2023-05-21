Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery

2203 45th St., Suite B

Highland

219-836-4820

Dr. Bethany Cataldi has extensive training specializing in facial plastic surgical procedures and ear, nose and throat surgery. “I am especially in tune with the issues of beauty and aesthetics from a female perspective requested by my female and male patients.”

Cataldi says with her knowledge of facial anatomy she achieves the most natural-looking results through surgery or other aesthetic rejuvenation such as dermal fillers or facial peels.

She listens closely to her patients and is open and honest with them about enhancing their appearance. “Evaluating each patient’s expectations is essential for realizing ideal results through cosmetic procedures. Every patient has a particularly distinct set of facial skeletal and muscular features that must be considered in assessing the possible results of any cosmetic procedure.”

Cataldi says the impact of cosmetic surgery and cosmetic enhancements can be life changing. “My goal is to help them meet their expectations by improving their self-image that, in turn, can be a catalyst for improving other areas of their lives."

“I am humbled and honored that my cosmetic surgery practice has once again been voted Best Cosmetic Surgery Center. My goal is always to help my patients achieve their beauty goals and a higher level of self-confidence, with a result that looks as natural as possible.”

SECOND PLACE

Garza Galante Plastic Surgery

322 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 103

Schererville

219-322-3131

THIRD PLACE

Petrungaro Plastic Surgery

Dr. Jason Petrungaro

800 MacArthur Blvd., Suite 21

Munster

219-836-1163