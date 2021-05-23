Best Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Gustavo Galante

322 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 103

Schererville

219-322-3131

3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 101

Valparaiso

800-721-3244

Dr. Gustavo Galante, a native of Northwest Indiana and a board-certified plastic surgeon with years of experience, said wanting self-confidence in one’s appearance makes cosmetic surgery an option.

“We care about how we look, so we use makeup, fix our hair, wear clothes that enhance the way we look. Plastic surgery is no different if it helps your confidence and self-esteem,” said Galante.