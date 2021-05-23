 Skip to main content
Best Cosmetic Surgery
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Beauty & Wellness series
Dr. Gustavo Galante 

322 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 103

Schererville

219-322-3131

3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 101

Valparaiso

800-721-3244

galantemd.com

Dr. Gustavo Galante, a native of Northwest Indiana and a board-certified plastic surgeon with years of experience, said wanting self-confidence in one’s appearance makes cosmetic surgery an option.

“We care about how we look, so we use makeup, fix our hair, wear clothes that enhance the way we look. Plastic surgery is no different if it helps your confidence and self-esteem,” said Galante.

Galante’s practice offers surgery including various breast procedures, liposuction, tummy tucks, facelifts, forehead lifts and eyelid procedures. Mommy makeovers reduce the body changes that occur from pregnancy, weight gain, breast feeding, childbearing and hormones. “Those changes can affect self-confidence because clothes don’t fit the same. Moms want to look better and feel better about their bodies,” said Galante.

Galante and his staff pride themselves on delivering excellent care with compassion. “I tell my patients I’m grateful that they trust their looks and bodies to us,” said Galante.

SECOND PLACE

Franciscan Physician Network

Multiple locations

franciscanhealth.org

THIRD PLACE

Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery

2203 45th St., Suite B

Highland

219-836-4820

www.indianaent.org

