Best Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Gustavo Galante
322 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 103
Schererville
219-322-3131
3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 101
Valparaiso
800-721-3244
Dr. Gustavo Galante, a native of Northwest Indiana and a board-certified plastic surgeon with years of experience, said wanting self-confidence in one’s appearance makes cosmetic surgery an option.
“We care about how we look, so we use makeup, fix our hair, wear clothes that enhance the way we look. Plastic surgery is no different if it helps your confidence and self-esteem,” said Galante.
Galante’s practice offers surgery including various breast procedures, liposuction, tummy tucks, facelifts, forehead lifts and eyelid procedures. Mommy makeovers reduce the body changes that occur from pregnancy, weight gain, breast feeding, childbearing and hormones. “Those changes can affect self-confidence because clothes don’t fit the same. Moms want to look better and feel better about their bodies,” said Galante.
Galante and his staff pride themselves on delivering excellent care with compassion. “I tell my patients I’m grateful that they trust their looks and bodies to us,” said Galante.
SECOND PLACE
Franciscan Physician Network
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
2203 45th St., Suite B
Highland
219-836-4820