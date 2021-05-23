Best Country Club

White Hawk Country Club

1001 White Hawk Drive

Crown Point

219-661-1300

White Hawk Country Club attracts guests with its services, atmosphere and course conditions. The semiprivate facility spans 600-plus acres, offering a private country club feel to the public.

“Our philosophy and focus on customer service are what make a visit to White Hawk Country Club an outstanding experience,” said General Manager Anthony Lopez.

The 36 uniquely designed holes feature some of the best golf in the Region, with its creative Nugent course architecture making it a championship facility, said Duane Borcherding, director of golf. “Multiple tee options allow golfers of all abilities to enjoy their day at the course. Weekly course rotation changes allow golfers to be challenged in a fun and exciting way each time out.”