Best Country Club

White Hawk Country Club
1001 White Hawk Drive
Crown Point
219-661-1300
White Hawk Country Club attracts guests with its services, atmosphere and course conditions. The semiprivate facility spans 600-plus acres, offering a private country club feel to the public.
“Our philosophy and focus on customer service are what make a visit to White Hawk Country Club an outstanding experience,” said General Manager Anthony Lopez.
The 36 uniquely designed holes feature some of the best golf in the Region, with its creative Nugent course architecture making it a championship facility, said Duane Borcherding, director of golf. “Multiple tee options allow golfers of all abilities to enjoy their day at the course. Weekly course rotation changes allow golfers to be challenged in a fun and exciting way each time out.”
White Hawk Country Club continues to be highly rated each year. “We look forward to continuing to offer a great place to enjoy the game of golf, grab a drink or host an event. We’re also proud to be an important attraction in the Region,” said Lopez.
The comfortable and scenic River Rock Restaurant offers many menu selections and drink specials. White Hawk Country Club is a featured destination in the Region for hosting special events, golf outings, showers, weddings or corporate meetings.
SECOND PLACE
Youche Country Club
2301 W. 129th Place
Crown Point
219-663-1418
THIRD PLACE
Briar Ridge Country Club
123 Country Club Drive
Schererville
219-322-3660