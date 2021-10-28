Best Country Club

Silver Lake Country Club

14700 S. 82nd Ave.

Orland Park

708-349-6940

When visiting Silver Lake Country Club, it’s easy to see what makes it unique.

“The grounds at Silver Lake are spectacular,” said Amy Coghill, whose family has owned the club since 1939. “Many customers comment that the course is better than any private course they’ve played this season.”

She said it’s not just the course that stands out.

“The gardens for the weddings are spectacular as well,” Coghill said. “Event space offers floor to ceiling windows that overlook some of the most spectacular gardens and patios in the Chicagoland area.”

Besides the stunning views, the country club is focused on customer service.

“The staff at Silver Lake is what really makes it great,” Coghill said. “Many employees have been here for 20-plus years and really get to know the customers and know how to treat them.”