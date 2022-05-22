Best Country Club

White Hawk Country Club
1001 White Hawk Drive
Crown Point
219-661-1300
The many offerings at White Hawk Country Club make it a prime destination to play golf, dine and host events.
“White Hawk Country Club is made up of 36 uniquely designed holes and features some of the best golf holes in the Region,” said Duane Borcherding, White Hawk’s director of golf. “Multiple tee options allow golfers of all abilities to enjoy their day at the course. Weekly course rotation changes allow golfers to be challenged in a fun and exciting way each time out.”
Anthony Lopez, White Hawk’s general manager, said the emphasis on the customer experience is part of what makes White Hawk stand out.
“Our philosophy and focus on customer service is what makes a visit to White Hawk Country Club an outstanding experience,” Lopez said. “We focus on our customers because without them, our business does not exist.”
Lopez said White Hawk is thankful for the ongoing support it receives, but the staff remains humble.
“We maintain our focus on offering the golfers and customers the best accommodations that we are able to offer,” Lopez said. “We look forward to continuing to offer a great place to enjoy the game of golf, grab a drink or host an event.”
White Hawk also won in the Best Golf Course category.
SECOND PLACE
Innsbrook Country Club
6701 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-980-9060
THIRD PLACE
Briar Ridge Country Club
123 Country Club Drive
Schererville
219-322-3660