Best Country Club

White Hawk Country Club

1001 White Hawk Drive

Crown Point

219-661-1300

The many offerings at White Hawk Country Club make it a prime destination to play golf, dine and host events.

“White Hawk Country Club is made up of 36 uniquely designed holes and features some of the best golf holes in the Region,” said Duane Borcherding, White Hawk’s director of golf. “Multiple tee options allow golfers of all abilities to enjoy their day at the course. Weekly course rotation changes allow golfers to be challenged in a fun and exciting way each time out.”

Anthony Lopez, White Hawk’s general manager, said the emphasis on the customer experience is part of what makes White Hawk stand out.

“Our philosophy and focus on customer service is what makes a visit to White Hawk Country Club an outstanding experience,” Lopez said. “We focus on our customers because without them, our business does not exist.”

Lopez said White Hawk is thankful for the ongoing support it receives, but the staff remains humble.

“We maintain our focus on offering the golfers and customers the best accommodations that we are able to offer,” Lopez said. “We look forward to continuing to offer a great place to enjoy the game of golf, grab a drink or host an event.”

White Hawk also won in the Best Golf Course category.

SECOND PLACE

Innsbrook Country Club

6701 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-980-9060

THIRD PLACE

Briar Ridge Country Club

123 Country Club Drive

Schererville

219-322-3660

