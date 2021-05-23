 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best CPA Firm
urgent

Best CPA Firm

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best CPA Firm

McMahon & Associates

McMahon & Associates CPAs

10010 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-924-3450

mcmahonpc.com

In a year during which individuals and small business owners more than ever needed their accountant to provide guidance and advice as a trusted partner, the team at McMahon & Associates was there — just as they have been for the last 50 years.

From navigating the ins and outs of the CARES Act to providing reliable tax strategies, managing partner Terry McMahon and his colleagues delivered the same brand of personalized service for which the firm has long been known.

And while 2020 may turn out to be something of an outlier, McMahon knows that even in more typical years Northwest Indiana clients will continue to trust the firm with their important tax, audit, consulting, valuation and payroll work.

“Our dedicated team keeps quality customer service as their daily goal,” he says. “We are committed to staying abreast of the ever-changing regulation and tax law modifications, maintaining advanced technology solutions and being proactive in our path for resolution and compliance.”

SECOND PLACE

John Manis

464 Lake St.

Crown Point

219-661-9068

THIRD PLACE

Donald E. Bates & Co.

9565 N. Industrial Drive

St. John

219-365-5959

db5959.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts