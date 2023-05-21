McMahon & Associates Certified Public Accountants

10010 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-924-3450

McMahon & Associates has been a leading accounting firm in Northwest Indiana for years.

“We’ve been around for 50 years,” says CEO Terry McMahon. “So we’ve built a fairly strong client base.”

The firm is proud to be locally owned and prides itself on helping people in the Region grow their businesses. “We try to be thoughtful to help you pay as little tax as you can or be as profitable as you can,” says McMahon.

The certified public accountants and enrolled agents at McMahon & Associates are versatile, offering services from IRS representation and audits to business valuations and estate planning. Clients can even count on them for basic bookkeeping.

“We have very experienced staff,” says McMahon. “And we put a really strong emphasis on continuing education.”

To make sure they are up to date with the latest regulations in the field, they have an outside firm perform a quality control assessment every two years, McMahon says.

“The world of accounting and the world of tax are regulated,” McMahon says. “And we stay up to those regulations.”

