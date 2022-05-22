 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best CPA Firm

Best CPA Firm

McMahon & Associates in Munster

McMahon & Associates Certified Public Accountants PC

10010 Calumet Ave,

Munster

219-707-7659

mcmahonpc.com

“Our focus is to work hard and providing the best services in a timely basis,” Terry McMahon said of the family business he co-owns with his wife, Karen. His son Joel also works at the firm.

McMahon, a graduate of Hammond High School and Indiana University, started by himself 50 years ago, renting a small space to accommodate his four business clients.

“We now have 500 clients and 30 employees,” he said, adding that they serve Northwest Indiana and Chicago’s South Suburbs.

The CPA firm offers tax and payroll services, audits, special projects, financial support, estate planning, business valuations and IRS representation.

“We’re a one-stop shop,” said McMahon. “We provide the services our clients need.”

SECOND PLACE

Donald E. Bates & Co. PC

9565 N. Industrial Drive

St John

219-365-5959

www.db5959.com

THIRD PLACE

Donald J. Smith CPA P.C.

1203 E. Commercial Ave.

Lowell

219-696-1040

donaldsmithcpa.com

