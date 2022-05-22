Best Credit Union

Advance Financial Federal Credit Union
31 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Schererville
4035 Alder St.
East Chicago
219-392-3900
Open to anyone who lives, works, worships, volunteers or has been educated in Lake and Porter Counties, Advance Financial Federal Credit Union offers easy access with more than 5,600 nationwide shared branches and 33,000 ATMs.
“Our membership base is very diversified and covers many generations, supporting Advance Financial’s philosophy of 'once a member...always a member,' ” Jerry Gomez, president/CEO said of the credit union founded 85 years ago for steel workers.
"If we can put a few extra dollars in our members’ pockets, by refinancing their car loans from another financial institution at a lower payment, then we just improved their quality of life,” he continued. “We also stepped up with a variety of programs to support our members during the challenging times created by the pandemic. While virtually all financial institutions have similar products, what it really comes down to is the level of service that we provide. We give our members the power to succeed.”
Credit unions, unlike banks, are not-for-profit operations.
“So our account holders are also our owners,” said Gomez. “Our goal is to provide the best rates and services to our members.”
SECOND PLACE
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union
1200 119th St., Suite A
Whiting
219-296-6010
THIRD PLACE
Tech Credit Union
Multiple locations