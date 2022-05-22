 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Credit Union

  • 0
Best Credit Union

Advance Financial Federal Credit Union in Schererville

Advance Financial Federal Credit Union

31 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

4035 Alder St.

East Chicago

219-392-3900

advancefcu.org

Open to anyone who lives, works, worships, volunteers or has been educated in Lake and Porter Counties, Advance Financial Federal Credit Union offers easy access with more than 5,600 nationwide shared branches and 33,000 ATMs.

“Our membership base is very diversified and covers many generations, supporting Advance Financial’s philosophy of 'once a member...always a member,' ” Jerry Gomez, president/CEO said of the credit union founded 85 years ago for steel workers.

"If we can put a few extra dollars in our members’ pockets, by refinancing their car loans from another financial institution at a lower payment, then we just improved their quality of life,” he continued. “We also stepped up with a variety of programs to support our members during the challenging times created by the pandemic. While virtually all financial institutions have similar products, what it really comes down to is the level of service that we provide. We give our members the power to succeed.”

People are also reading…

Credit unions, unlike banks, are not-for-profit operations.

“So our account holders are also our owners,” said Gomez. “Our goal is to provide the best rates and services to our members.”

SECOND PLACE

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union

1200 119th St., Suite A

Whiting

219-296-6010

notredamefcu.com

THIRD PLACE

Tech Credit Union

Multiple locations

techcu.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts