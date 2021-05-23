Best Credit Union

Advance Financial Federal Credit Union

31 W. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

4035 Alder St.

East Chicago

219-392-3900

What makes Advance Financial Federal Credit Union a different kind of financial institution? When the pandemic hit in early 2020, the company quickly reached out to loan holders to offer them the ability to skip up to two loan payments free and got in touch with members just to check on them and see how they were doing.

“We truly were all in this together, and we wanted our members to know we were here for them,” says Advance President Jerry Gomez.

Because a credit union is a nonprofit financial cooperative owned by its members, Gomez says the pandemic's all-for-one mindset was not out of the ordinary at Advance. Profits regularly go back to members in the form of higher savings rates, lower interest rates on loans and lower fees. But he believes what really sets Advance apart is the credit union’s service.