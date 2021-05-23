Advance Financial Federal Credit Union
31 W. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
4035 Alder St.
East Chicago
219-392-3900
What makes Advance Financial Federal Credit Union a different kind of financial institution? When the pandemic hit in early 2020, the company quickly reached out to loan holders to offer them the ability to skip up to two loan payments free and got in touch with members just to check on them and see how they were doing.
“We truly were all in this together, and we wanted our members to know we were here for them,” says Advance President Jerry Gomez.
Because a credit union is a nonprofit financial cooperative owned by its members, Gomez says the pandemic's all-for-one mindset was not out of the ordinary at Advance. Profits regularly go back to members in the form of higher savings rates, lower interest rates on loans and lower fees. But he believes what really sets Advance apart is the credit union’s service.
“Since most financial institutions offer many of the same products, it really comes down to how well we take care of our members,” he explains. “We take great pride in being named the Best Credit Union in the Region two years in a row not for ourselves, but for them. We are proud to have many generations of the same family as members, which means we must be doing things right.”
SECOND PLACE
Tech Credit Union
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
U.S. Federal Credit Union No. 1364
Multiple locations