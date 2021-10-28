 Skip to main content
Best Credit Union
Best Credit Union

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Credit Union

NuMark Credit Union

NuMark Credit Union

Multiple locations

numarkcu.org

Nine Chicagoland branches, more than 50,000 members and a history that dates more than 65 years has given NuMark Credit Union a strong foothold in the Southland. With a focus on the cooperative form of ownership that defines the credit union model, NuMark considers itself to be a partner of its members, looking out for their financial futures when it comes to everything from mortgages and auto loans to free checking accounts and business services. It’s a philosophy that ultimately results in a relationship that feels a little different than that of a typical financial institution.

“We treat our members like family and look out for their best interests,” says Kari Endres, NuMark’s vice president of marketing. “We are working hard for hard-working people, and we hope that others will come check us out.”

SECOND PLACE

Illiana Financial Credit Union

Multiple locations

illiana.org

THIRD PLACE

Credit Union 1

Multiple locations

800-252-6950

creditunion1.org

