Tech Credit Union

Multiple locations

Tech Credit Union has been serving the Region since 1936, with its “ability to identify the needs of our members and provide them with banking or loan service options that are in their best interests,” according to Larry Schaffer, vice president of marketing.

“We believe our members deserve a better option to help them plan every stage of their financial life. Our goal is to help guide them on the path to financial success,” Schaffer continues.

Chartered to serve the employees and families of Gary steel mills, the credit union has expanded to serve all people who live or work in Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Porter and Starke Counties and Chicago’s South Suburbs.

To accomplish this, “We are always seeking team members who are friendly, knowledgeable and can build trusted relationships with our members,” Schaffer says.

Tech Credit Union is owned by its members, the “same people and small businesses it serves every day,” according to its website.

“We truly appreciate our members' vote of confidence in voting us the No. 1 Credit Union in the Region,” Schaffer says.

SECOND PLACE

Advance Financial Federal Credit Union

31 W. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

4035 Alder St.

East Chicago

219-392-3900

THIRD PLACE

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union

1200 119th St., Suite A

Whiting

219-296-6010