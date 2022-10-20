 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Credit Union

Best Credit Union

NuMark Credit Union 

NuMark Credit Union

8001 W. 159th St.

Tinley Park

708-429-8590

Numarkcu.org

Even after 65 years, NuMark Credit Union is still making its mark, being voted  Best Credit Union.

NuMark handles mortgage loans, auto loans and checking accounts among other services. According to its website, NuMark has given back $2.5 million to its more than 50,000 members in recent years.

The company also has a radio show about money and ways to save called “Money Talk” on WJOL-AM 1340 in Joliet.

The company has branches throughout the Chicago area and participates in various community events.

According to its website, NuMark helps members “get to their fantastic future faster.”

SECOND PLACE

Great Lakes Credit Union

Multiple locations

800-892-7850

glcu.org

THIRD PLACE

Illiana Financial Credit Union

1600 Huntington Drive

Calumet City

708-891-7800

Illiana.org

