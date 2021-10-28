 Skip to main content
Best Cremation Company
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Kurtz Memorial Chapel in Frankfort

Kurtz Memorial Chapel (TIE)

65 Old Frankfort Way

Frankfort

815-806-2225

102 E. Francis Road

New Lenox

815-485-3700

kurtzmemorialchapel.com

Grieving families should be able to say goodbye to their loved ones without having the extra burden of making sure everything is right with the cremation process.

That’s why the dedicated staff at Kurtz Memorial Chapel works hard to ensure that customers have the time and space to work through this emotional situation by taking care of all the details with care and compassion.

The Kurtz family has been doing this important work in the Southland community for over 40 years, helping families honor the lives and legacies of their loved ones with dignity and respect.

Cremation Society of Illinois

Multiple locations

800-622-8358

cremation-society.com

Founded in 1983, Cremation Society of Illinois is the oldest and largest such service in the state. 

It owns and operates state-of-the-art facilities but more than that it provides individual care and counseling to the bereaved typical of the family-owned business it is.

Cremation Society of Illinois has 10 offices in Northern Illinois that are open to all seeking information during business hours. 

THIRD PLACE

Colonial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory

15525 S. 73rd Ave.

Orland Park

708-532-5400

colonialchapel.com

