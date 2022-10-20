 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Cremation Company

Cremation Society of Illinois

Multiple locations

cremation-society.com

Founded in 1983, Cremation Society of Illinois is the oldest and largest such service in the state. 

It owns and operates state-of-the-art facilities but more than that it provides individual care and counseling to the bereaved typical of the family-owned business it is.

Cremation Society of Illinois has 10 offices in Northern Illinois that are open to all seeking information during business hours. 

SECOND PLACE

Brady-Gill Funeral Home & Cremation Services

16600 S. Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-614-9900

www.bradygill.com

THIRD PLACE

Colonial Chapel Funeral Home & Crematory

15525 S. 73rd Ave.

Orland Park

708-532-5400

www.colonialchapel.com

