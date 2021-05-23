Best Criminal Lawyer

 Skip to main content
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Professional Services series
Paul A. Rossi

Paul A. Rossi

Law Office of Paul A. Rossi

1601 N. View Drive

Lowell

219-690-1200

Paulrossilaw.com

As a criminal lawyer, Paul Rossi practices by two primary codes of conduct to best serve his clients.

“Our office strives to, of course, abide by all required ethical codes and codes of professional conduct,” he says. “Secondly, my office and I have made it a personal and office requirement that we always put ourselves in our clients’ place and position in order to attempt to understand what they are going through with regards to their legal concern for which they may be hiring us.”

When individuals are being prosecuted for a criminal matter, they need an attorney who will advocate for their rights and is someone they can trust.

“We want our clients to feel 100% that they can trust us and rely on us to handle their legal matters, especially those criminal matters,” Rossi said. “We want to make sure that our clients who are facing a difficult legal challenge and who need representation know that we will strive to find the best outcome and solution for their criminal allegations.”

SECOND PLACE

Paul Stracci

Stracci Law Group

11890 Broadway

Crown Point

219-525-1000

straccilaw.com

THIRD PLACE

Walter Alvarez

Alvarez Law Office

1524 W. 96th Ave.

Crown Point

1940 165th St., Suite 200

Hammond

219-641-3468

gowithalvarez.com

