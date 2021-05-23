 Skip to main content
Best Customer Service
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

421 W. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-227-4993

www.lernerandrowe.com

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys has built a strong reputation for serving others since it began representing personal injury clients in 1998.

“The firm is also available 24/7, every day of the year to ensure its legal team is there when people need help the most,” said Denise Scherschel, a spokeswoman for the firm. “Further, it believes that the most valuable non-legal service Lerner & Rowe’s legal team provides is to carry the emotional burden of their clients so that the injured can focus on recovery.”

The full-service person injury law firm has represented more than 100,000 clients and recovered well more than $2 billion nationally, and it values the support it has received, Scherschel said.

“Clients are the purpose and reason of the law firm’s success,” she said. “Without them, the firm would not be able to pay their successes forward and give back to local community groups to the degree it does.”

Scherschel said the Lerner & Rowe team gives back in a variety of ways.

“Encouraged by the founding attorneys, its caring staff also invests in the well-being of local communities, as demonstrated through its ongoing volunteer work and the donation of hundreds of thousands of dollars to charity annually,” she said.

SECOND PLACE

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8585

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

708-479-7007

www.schillings.com

THIRD PLACE

Albert's Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700

www.albertsjewelers.com

