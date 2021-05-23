Best Customer Service

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

421 W. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-227-4993

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys has built a strong reputation for serving others since it began representing personal injury clients in 1998.

“The firm is also available 24/7, every day of the year to ensure its legal team is there when people need help the most,” said Denise Scherschel, a spokeswoman for the firm. “Further, it believes that the most valuable non-legal service Lerner & Rowe’s legal team provides is to carry the emotional burden of their clients so that the injured can focus on recovery.”

The full-service person injury law firm has represented more than 100,000 clients and recovered well more than $2 billion nationally, and it values the support it has received, Scherschel said.

“Clients are the purpose and reason of the law firm’s success,” she said. “Without them, the firm would not be able to pay their successes forward and give back to local community groups to the degree it does.”