Best Customer Service

Schillings

9900 191st St.

Mokena

708-479-7007

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John, Ind.

219-365-8585

"Our employees are the No. 1 factor in creating a great customer experience,” said Ed Vicich III, Illinois sales manager for Schillings. “Their expertise and friendliness make customers feel welcome and taken care of before, during and after their projects.”

Schillings has long served the Chicagoland area providing everything needed for construction and remodeling projects from lumber to kitchens and flooring. The company opened in St. John, Ind., in 1945, adding a store in Mokena in 2010.

“We continue to make an impact in the community by being the No. 1 supplier of lumber, windows, doors, decking, flooring and kitchen needs for the south suburbs and the entire Chicagoland area," said Vicich. “When customers have a great experience, they tell their friends and family about it, and when it is time for their project, Schillings is the first place in their minds,” he said.

Schillings also was voted Best Carpet/Flooring, Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling and Best Window/Door Installation.

SECOND PLACE

Heathers Haus Florist

16633 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-189

THIRD PLACE

Raffy's Candy

Multiple locations

815-320-6152