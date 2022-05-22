 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Best Dance School

Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA

100 W. Burrell Drive

Crown Point

219-663-5810

www.crymca.org

“Our YMCA programs have been successful because we focus all of our energy on the kids during each class and in every program,” said Brittany LaMere, Crossroads YMCA Association director of gymnastics, dance cheer and Ninja. "Our teachers and staff leaders are absolutely amazing and love what they do. That resonates with parents who are looking for a great environment for their kids. We love to see our students progress, learn new skills and develop confidence that will last a lifetime.” 

The dance classes, along with the gymnastics classes are for ages 2 to teens and are offered in a progressive curriculum. The students can program level to level. This helps the student build toward mastering dance.

Southlake YMCA also was voted Best Gymnastics Facility.

SECOND PLACE

Donna Brum Dance Studio

2334 S. Cline Ave.

Schererville

219-865-9850

www.donnabrumdancers.com

THIRD PLACE

Patti’s All-American Gymnastics, Dance, Ninja and Swim

1530 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-2274

www.pattisallamerican.com

