Best Dance School

Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA

“Our YMCA programs have been successful because we focus all of our energy on the kids during each class and in every program,” said Brittany LaMere, Crossroads YMCA Association director of gymnastics, dance cheer and Ninja. "Our teachers and staff leaders are absolutely amazing and love what they do. That resonates with parents who are looking for a great environment for their kids. We love to see our students progress, learn new skills and develop confidence that will last a lifetime.”