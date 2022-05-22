Best Dance School

Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA
100 W. Burrell Drive
Crown Point
219-663-5810
“Our YMCA programs have been successful because we focus all of our energy on the kids during each class and in every program,” said Brittany LaMere, Crossroads YMCA Association director of gymnastics, dance cheer and Ninja. "Our teachers and staff leaders are absolutely amazing and love what they do. That resonates with parents who are looking for a great environment for their kids. We love to see our students progress, learn new skills and develop confidence that will last a lifetime.”
The dance classes, along with the gymnastics classes are for ages 2 to teens and are offered in a progressive curriculum. The students can program level to level. This helps the student build toward mastering dance.
People are also reading…
Southlake YMCA also was voted Best Gymnastics Facility.
SECOND PLACE
Donna Brum Dance Studio
2334 S. Cline Ave.
Schererville
219-865-9850
THIRD PLACE
Patti’s All-American Gymnastics, Dance, Ninja and Swim
1530 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-2274