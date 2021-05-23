Best Dance School

Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA

100 W. Burrell Drive

Crown Point

219-663-5810

Dean & Barbara White dance at Southlake YMCA offers lessons for kids wanting to learn ballet, the latest steps and much more.

Ballet enthusiasts can enroll in classes according to age, from Wiggles & Giggles for 3-year-olds to an introduction to ballet and tap techniques to ballet beginner and intermediate classes. There’s even a Hop Skip and Jump class for 2-year-olds, with parent participation. For those age 6 and older, jazz classes keep kids moving.

"Beginner and intermediate hip-hop classes are popular and high energy,” says Brittany LaMere, coordinator of Dean & Barbara White programs at Southlake in Crown Point. Tap classes combine dance and percussion and intermediate tap includes choreography.

The program also offers Dance Academy classes that are progressive, moving through a variety of disciplines with a focus on mastering skills.