 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Dance School
urgent

Best Dance School

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Education and Instruction series
Best Dance School

Dean & Barbara White dance at Southlake YMCA 

Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA

100 W. Burrell Drive

Crown Point

219-663-5810

crymca.org

Dean & Barbara White dance at Southlake YMCA offers lessons for kids wanting to learn ballet, the latest steps and much more.

Ballet enthusiasts can enroll in classes according to age, from Wiggles & Giggles for 3-year-olds to an introduction to ballet and tap techniques to ballet beginner and intermediate classes. There’s even a Hop Skip and Jump class for 2-year-olds, with parent participation. For those age 6 and older, jazz classes keep kids moving.

"Beginner and intermediate hip-hop classes are popular and high energy,” says Brittany LaMere, coordinator of Dean & Barbara White programs at Southlake in Crown Point. Tap classes combine dance and percussion and intermediate tap includes choreography.

The program also offers Dance Academy classes that are progressive, moving through a variety of disciplines with a focus on mastering skills.

“Dance classes help kids with coordination and posture and boost self-confidence. Our instructors are some of the most talented and sweetest people you’ll ever meet,” says LaMere.

SECOND PLACE

Donna Brum Dancers

2334 S. Cline Ave.

Schererville

219-865-9850

donnabrumdancers.com

THIRD PLACE

Patti's All-American 

1530 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-2274

pattisallamerican.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts