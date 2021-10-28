Best Dance Studio

Allegro Music & Dance Academy

1014 S. Hamilton St.

Lockport

877-853-2763

At Allegro Music & Dance Academy, the aspiration is “inspiring the creativity of tomorrow through music, dance and theater.”

The academy features a variety of classes for performing arts education.

“We want to teach music, dance and other performing arts to everyone we meet,” according to Allegro. “We still want to be a welcoming place where students of the arts can meet each other, study, hang out, perfect their craft and then perform onstage for a crowd of adoring fans.”

When visiting the academy all are welcomed the same way.

“We consider our students, teachers and staff to be part of our family — the Allegro family,” according to the academy.