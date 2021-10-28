 Skip to main content
Best Dance Studio
Best Dance Studio

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series

Allegro Music & Dance Academy

1014 S. Hamilton St.

Lockport

877-853-2763

www.allegro-academy.com

At Allegro Music & Dance Academy, the aspiration is “inspiring the creativity of tomorrow through music, dance and theater.”

The academy features a variety of classes for performing arts education.

“We want to teach music, dance and other performing arts to everyone we meet,” according to Allegro. “We still want to be a welcoming place where students of the arts can meet each other, study, hang out, perfect their craft and then perform onstage for a crowd of adoring fans.”

When visiting the academy all are welcomed the same way.

“We consider our students, teachers and staff to be part of our family — the Allegro family,” according to the academy.

Allegro also was voted Best Music Lessons in Southland’s Best.

SECOND PLACE

Elite Dance Academy

12109 W. 159th St.

Homer Glen

708-301-8800

www.elitedanceil.com

THIRD PLACE

Turning Pointe Dance Company

934 E. 9th St.

Lockport

815-836-3970

2351 E. Joliet Hwy.

New Lenox

815-320-6201

www.tpdcdance.com

