Best Dance Studio

Allegro Music & Dance Academy
1014 S. Hamilton St.
Lockport
877-853-2763
At Allegro Music & Dance Academy, the aspiration is “inspiring the creativity of tomorrow through music, dance and theater.”
The academy features a variety of classes for performing arts education.
“We want to teach music, dance and other performing arts to everyone we meet,” according to Allegro. “We still want to be a welcoming place where students of the arts can meet each other, study, hang out, perfect their craft and then perform onstage for a crowd of adoring fans.”
When visiting the academy all are welcomed the same way.
“We consider our students, teachers and staff to be part of our family — the Allegro family,” according to the academy.
Allegro also was voted Best Music Lessons in Southland’s Best.
SECOND PLACE
Elite Dance Academy
12109 W. 159th St.
Homer Glen
708-301-8800
THIRD PLACE
Turning Pointe Dance Company
934 E. 9th St.
Lockport
815-836-3970
2351 E. Joliet Hwy.
New Lenox
815-320-6201