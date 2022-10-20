Best Date Night Spot

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant's focus on quality wines and food made from scratch in-house makes it the perfect spot for a date night to remember. Add to that the Napa-style tasting rooms, an extensive wine list with vintages from around the globe selected by a sommelier with the highest distinction from the prestigious Court of Master Sommeliers, and experienced and expert waitstaff to make any tasting or meal an exquisite experience.