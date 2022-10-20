Best Date Night Spot

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
2307 E. Lincoln Hwy.
New Lenox
815-320-7500
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant's focus on quality wines and food made from scratch in-house makes it the perfect spot for a date night to remember. Add to that the Napa-style tasting rooms, an extensive wine list with vintages from around the globe selected by a sommelier with the highest distinction from the prestigious Court of Master Sommeliers, and experienced and expert waitstaff to make any tasting or meal an exquisite experience.
SECOND PLACE
sip. Wine Bar
17424 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-620-8300
THIRD PLACE
Frankie's Ristorante
9501 W. 171st St.
Tinley Park
708-226-6996