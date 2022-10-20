 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Date Night Spot

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

2307 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-320-7500

chwinery.com/locations/illinois/new-lenox

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant's focus on quality wines and food made from scratch in-house makes it the perfect spot for a date night to remember. Add to that the Napa-style tasting rooms, an extensive wine list with vintages from around the globe selected by a sommelier with the highest distinction from the prestigious Court of Master Sommeliers, and experienced and expert waitstaff to make any tasting or meal an exquisite experience.

SECOND PLACE

sip. Wine Bar

17424 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-620-8300

sipselfservewinebar.com

THIRD PLACE

Frankie's Ristorante

9501 W. 171st St.

Tinley Park

708-226-6996

frankiesristorante.com

