Best Date Night Spot

The Wine Thief Bistro & Specialty Wines
6 Elwood St.
Frankfort
815-277-2954
The Wine Thief Bistro & Specialty Wines quickly became a popular destination since opening in May 2020. “We never did a soft opening or even practice. Our culinary and service team had to figure it out on the fly. We operated under a rented tent for about a month before we could seat guests inside the dining room,” said Valerie Thelen, who co-owns the business with her husband, Ed Thelen. Outdoor snow globe dining was a big hit in their first year.
A menu covers everything from charcuterie boards to chef’s seafood dishes to comfort food such as braised beef with scratch-made mashed potatoes. The custom-crafted cocktail program features premium spirits, juices and garnishes. Wine selections are available by the ounce, glass or bottle when dining in.
The more than 100 wine selections, curated by Justin Mayer, focuses on “wines that are responsibly farmed and often biodynamic,” said Thelen. “We also are well known for the experiences we put together for our patrons. In May, the Wine Thief Wine Club Tasting Gala brought together 650 wine enthusiasts for an open-air tasting of over 200 wines,” she added. The wine club offers customers two exception bottles of wine each month.
The Wine Thief Bistro & Specialty wines was also voted Best Outdoor Dining.
