Best Date Night Spot

The Wine Thief Bistro & Specialty Wines

6 Elwood St.

Frankfort

815-277-2954

The Wine Thief Bistro & Specialty Wines quickly became a popular destination since opening in May 2020. “We never did a soft opening or even practice. Our culinary and service team had to figure it out on the fly. We operated under a rented tent for about a month before we could seat guests inside the dining room,” said Valerie Thelen, who co-owns the business with her husband, Ed Thelen. Outdoor snow globe dining was a big hit in their first year.

A menu covers everything from charcuterie boards to chef’s seafood dishes to comfort food such as braised beef with scratch-made mashed potatoes. The custom-crafted cocktail program features premium spirits, juices and garnishes. Wine selections are available by the ounce, glass or bottle when dining in.