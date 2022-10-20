Best Day Care Center

Children of America Orland Park

16124 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-498-4182

Director Heather Acosta opened this facility 10 years ago, and it continues to be popular and successful.

“I think people like that we feel like family,” she said. “We have a lot of long-term staff members who have been here for a lot of years. The building has a homey feeling.

“We’re in a popular area, so we get a lot of different traffic from Orland, Tinley and some of the surrounding suburbs.”

She cites its curriculum, enrichment activities, summer camp and other activities.

Acosta has been in the child-care field since 2003.

“I love watching the kids learn and grow,” she said. “At our center, we do 6-week-olds to 12-year-olds. I really get to see them go through all of those really big milestones.”

