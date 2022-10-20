 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Day Care Center

  • 0
Best Day Care Center

Children of America Orland Park

Children of America Orland Park

16124 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-498-4182

Childrenofamerica.com

Director Heather Acosta opened this facility 10 years ago, and it continues to be popular and successful.

“I think people like that we feel like family,” she said. “We have a lot of long-term staff members who have been here for a lot of years. The building has a homey feeling.

“We’re in a popular area, so we get a lot of different traffic from Orland, Tinley and some of the surrounding suburbs.”

People are also reading…

She cites its curriculum, enrichment activities, summer camp and other activities.

Acosta has been in the child-care field since 2003.

“I love watching the kids learn and grow,” she said. “At our center, we do 6-week-olds to 12-year-olds. I really get to see them go through all of those really big milestones.”

SECOND PLACE

Bobbie Noonan’s Child Care

Multiple locations

Bobbienoonans.com

THIRD PLACE

Triple R Child Care

9500 W. LaPorte Road

Mokena

708-479-4646

26 E. Haven Ave.

New Lenox 

815-320-3655

www.triplerchild.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts