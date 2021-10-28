 Skip to main content
Best Day Spa
Best Day Spa

Best Day Spa

The staff at Express Med Spa, Frankfort and Chicago

Express Med Spa 

11 S. White St.

Frankfort

3537 W. 111th St.

Chicago

877-363-3772

expressmedspas.com

A nurse practitioner realizing that busy moms need flexible appointment times, Stef Drozd opened Express Med Spa in May 2020 and attributes what she calls an “overnight success” to the understanding that moms need more options.

“We cater to the everyday, busy mom. We can schedule them at very early and very late hours and all day Saturdays and Sundays,” says Drozd. She says the spa also caters to first responders, offering discounts and free waxing for them and their spouses.

The emphasis is on a conservative approach: “We use people’s natural beauty instead of making them look overdone,” says Drozd. Services include facials, laser treatments, weight loss procedures, filler, skin care, permanent makeup, massage, skin tightening and more. Drozd says hers is one of 30 places in the Midwest offering Eurothread, a non-surgical facelift.

“My nurse calls everyone the day after any procedure to touch base with them. People don’t feel like just a number here,” says Drozd.

SECOND PLACE

True Medspa

410 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-462-5544

truemedspacenter.com

THIRD PLACE

Body Fountain Ltd.

20500 S. LaGrange Road, Suite 7

Frankfort

708-408-1771

bodyfountain.com

