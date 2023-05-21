Skinologie Studio

203 Monroe St.

Valparaiso

219-307-3793

Skinologie Studio is proud to be an inclusive, kind and inviting environment for clients and employees, says owner and lead esthetician Lauren Ulman. “We have a wonderful, smart and friendly staff to provide legendary service in the treatment rooms and behind the desk,” says Ulman.

With private treatment rooms, comfortable amenities and cozy decor, the atmosphere is more calming, says Ulman.

The staff stays current in their specialties and on skincare and beauty trends with education and training in new services. “Our staff works to exceed industry expectations in all areas to provide clean, thorough and precise services.”

The shop offers a wide range of in-depth skincare and relaxation services. Among them are facials, hydrafacials, waxing, lash and brow, massage and cosmetic tattooing. “We blend effective skin care and an ultrarelaxing environment. Whether you're coming in for monthly maintenance or an in-depth skin-care treatment, we go above and beyond to provide the best results possible,” says Ulman.

The female-owned shop carries products by female-owned Sorella Apothecary. “Our top priority is making sure our clients leave our studio feeling refreshed, relaxed and revitalized,” says Ulman.

SECOND PLACE

Luna Beauty Studio

2121 Northwinds Drive

Dyer

219-515-2793

THIRD PLACE

Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609