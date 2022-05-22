Luna Beauty Studio

2121 Northwinds Drive

Dyer

219-515-2836

Luna Beauty Studio will celebrate its one year anniversary in June, and it has been voted Best Day Spa by Times' readers.

Owners Jill Sullivan, Elizabeth Pritchard and Francesca Jobbe feel they are there for everybody and make everyone feel welcome at the facility

"All three of us have been in business for a while and have a good following," said Sullivan. "At the spa, we specialize in luxury and clinical facials, offer lash and brow services and sugaring, a form of hair removal.

"We like to go above and beyond and pay attention to details," Sullivan said.

The owners are committed to their customers and make them a priority.

Luna Beauty Studio also was voted Best Hair Salon.

SECOND PLACE

Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

THIRD PLACE

Jay Marie Salon and Spa

808 Cedar Parkway

Schererville

219-227-8437

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0