Best Day Spa

Jeffrey LaMorte Salon & Day Spa
Multiple locations
815-469-0660
Jeffrey LaMorte says of his business of 15 years: “I have a great team around me who love what they do. Our goal is creating a friendly and approachable environment where clients always feel respected, comfortable and welcome.”
The salon and day spa offers signature spa packages along with customized care that spans massage, skin care and waxing services.
LaMorte is a member of Intercoiffure America/Canada Mondial, a leading salon organization. “My salon stylists and technicians travel nationally and internationally, continuously receiving the highest level of education and training. That brings the highest quality salon and spa standards to our clients.”
SECOND PLACE
Body Fountain
19070 S. Everett Blvd., Suite 105
Mokena
708-408-1771
THIRD PLACE
Alison Andrews Day Spa
15613 S. 71st Ct.
Orland Park
708-429-2929