Best Deli/Sub Sandwiches
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Bruschetta from Rubino's 

 Provided
A sub from Rubino's

Rubino’s Italian Imports

16635 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-614-0755

rubinositalianimports.com

Authentic Italian recipes that have been passed down through generations are on the menu at Tinley Park’s first Italian imports store, Rubino’s Italian Imports, which opened in 1994.

“Our grandparents were the keys to unlocking this dream and making it reality,” said owner Pat Rubino. “Our family and employees strive to always provide the finest and freshest foods available. As business grew we relocated due to needing more space and moved just down Oak Park Avenue. Thanks to God and all our loyal customers, Rubino’s has been very successful.”

Specialities include homemade beef, sausages, lasagna, meatballs and a variety of fresh salads. “We also make hundreds of sandwiches daily, from our traditional Italian subs to our well known homemade, ‘Chicago’s Best’ choice,” the breaded steak sandwich,” said Rubino.

Don't forget to finish off your meal with freshly made cannoli and Zarlengo’s Italian gelato and Italian ice.

SECOND PLACE

McAlister’s Deli

14309 South LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-966-0941

11215 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Mokena

779-324-5766

mcalistersdeli.com

THIRD PLACE

Ambrosino’s

20495 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-5002

ambrosias.com

