Best Dental Clinic

McGonigle Dental Associates

17519 80th Ave.

Tinley Park

708-787-8718

The patient experience is a priority at McGonigle Dental Associates, and the team is always working to exceed expectations.

Visiting McGonigle Dental Associates means you’ll be receiving the most advanced care because the team there offers cutting-edge treatments and the latest techniques.

McGonigle Dental Associates offers emergency dental services, general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry.

The array of services available there means patients only need to visit one location instead of having to go to multiple specialists for dental care.

In addition to offering exceptional dental care, McGonigle Dental Associates is focused to giving back to others.

That includes visiting South Africa to provide dental care to the indigenous children and neighboring eSwatini. McGonigle Dental Associates also has its Stars, Stripes and Smiles event each Veteran’s Day to provide an opportunity for any veteran to make an appointment for a free cleaning, filling or tooth extraction.

