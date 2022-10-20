Best Dentist

Dr. John Athos
Athos Dental
5701 W. Monee Manhattan Road, Suite 109
Monee
708-305-7678
Getting to know every patient as an individual is the goal of the team at Athos Dental. Practicing for more than 25 years, Dr. John Athos is a South Side guy and a graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry.
By getting to know each patient, Athos strives to help determine an individual plan of treatment that incorporates what they need and want.
Athos Dental patients enjoy ease of scheduling with extended office hours, relaxing treatment with dental sedation and precise care using advanced technology.
SECOND PLACE
Dr. Thomas Maloney
Maloney Dental
19125 S. La Grange Road
Mokena
708-479-2273
THIRD PLACE
Dr. Robert McGonigle
McGonigle Dental Associates
17519 80th Ave.
Tinley Park
708-787-8718