Best Dentist

Dr. John Athos

Athos Dental

5701 W. Monee Manhattan Road, Suite 109

Monee

708-305-7678

johnathosdentist.com

Getting to know every patient as an individual is the goal of the team at Athos Dental. Practicing for more than 25 years, Dr. John Athos is a South Side guy  and a graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry.

By getting to know each patient, Athos strives to help determine an individual plan of treatment that incorporates what they need and want.

Athos Dental patients enjoy ease of scheduling with extended office hours, relaxing treatment with dental sedation and precise care using advanced technology.

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Thomas Maloney

Maloney Dental

19125 S. La Grange Road

Mokena

708-479-2273

maloneydental.com

THIRD PLACE

Dr. Robert McGonigle

McGonigle Dental Associates

17519 80th Ave.

Tinley Park

708-787-8718

mcgonigledental.com

