Best Dentist

Compton and Broomhead Dental Center/

Kessler Family Dental and Associates

901 Fran-lin Pkwy.

Munster

219-552-8561

9161 E. 109th Ave.

Crown Point

219-661-5085

Part of the Northwest Indiana community for more than 50 years, Compton and Broomhead Dental Center is a state-of-the-art dental facility that works to give patients individualized treatment plans using the latest technology.

“We pride ourselves on a ‘patient first’ business model,” Dr. Mark Broomhead said. “We provide a full range of dental services under one roof.”

From dental implants to wisdom teeth removal, sedation dentistry, same-day crowns, digital impressions and emergency treatment, patients can get their needs taken care of at one location. That access to treatment is important, Broomhead says, because dental health plays a significant role in overall health.

“We give the patients all options available for their treatment in order for them to make an informed decision about their dental care,” Broomhead said. “I think our patients appreciate that the most about our practice.”

SECOND PLACE

Ethos Dental Group/M&P Dental

1934 45th St.

Munster

219-595-3432

THIRD PLACE

Advanced Dental Concepts

Multiple locations

219-327-7525

