Best Dentist
urgent

Best Dentist

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Best Dentist

Dr. Eric Compton of Compton and Broomhead

Compton and Broomhead Dental Center/

Kessler Family Dental and Associates

901 Fran Lin Parkway

Munster

219-836-0460

munsterdentist.com

9161 E. 109th Ave.

Crown Point

219-661-5085

winfielddental.com

“I believe we’ve been voted No. 1 for eight years in a row, because we concentrate our daily goals on giving service like no one else can accomplish,” said Dr. Eric Compton. “We have great staff who are prepared to help with their needs. We are in the business of saying, ‘Yes.’ We provide alternatives to treatment without pressure. We are a judgment-free group. We are always looking at ways to improve our environment and provide services in upbeat, comfortable surroundings.

“Being No. 1 is a humbling experience and we will never stop caring for all of our patients, whether in the office, the nursing home or in the privacy of the home,” he said. “We invest in ourselves to bring a better experience for all of our patients, young and old.”

SECOND PLACE

Ethos Dental Group/M&P Dental

1934 45th St. 

Munster

219-595-3432

12712 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-6398

1932 45th St.

Munster

219-836-2330

ethosdentalgroup.com

THIRD PLACE

Advanced Dental Concepts

10780 Randolph St.

Crown Point

219-663-6878

www.adc4smiles.com

3410 Willowcreek Rd.

Portage

219-364-6753

www.dentistportagein.com

106 Indian Boundary Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-7595

www.adcchesterton.com

