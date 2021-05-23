Best Dentist

Compton and Broomhead Dental Center/
Kessler Family Dental and Associates
901 Fran Lin Parkway
Munster
219-836-0460
9161 E. 109th Ave.
Crown Point
219-661-5085
“I believe we’ve been voted No. 1 for eight years in a row, because we concentrate our daily goals on giving service like no one else can accomplish,” said Dr. Eric Compton. “We have great staff who are prepared to help with their needs. We are in the business of saying, ‘Yes.’ We provide alternatives to treatment without pressure. We are a judgment-free group. We are always looking at ways to improve our environment and provide services in upbeat, comfortable surroundings.
“Being No. 1 is a humbling experience and we will never stop caring for all of our patients, whether in the office, the nursing home or in the privacy of the home,” he said. “We invest in ourselves to bring a better experience for all of our patients, young and old.”
SECOND PLACE
Ethos Dental Group/M&P Dental
1934 45th St.
Munster
219-595-3432
12712 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-374-6398
1932 45th St.
Munster
219-836-2330
THIRD PLACE
Advanced Dental Concepts
10780 Randolph St.
Crown Point
219-663-6878
3410 Willowcreek Rd.
Portage
219-364-6753
106 Indian Boundary Rd.
Chesterton
219-926-7595